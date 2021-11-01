RRR Glimpse: Impressive to the Core

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and the top helmer loves to carve out big-budget films with utmost discipline. His next film RRR is hitting the screens on January 7th 2022 and the film is set before the independence. The lead actors NTR, Ram Charan essay the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. The glimpse of RRR is unveiled and it offers a visual feast. The presentation of Rajamouli is just outstanding. The glimpse reveals that the film will be high on action and is all about the revolt of Indians against the British.

Ram Charan and NTR are presented in the best available way. The background score by MM Keeravani is magical and the cinematography work is spectacular. On the whole, the glimpse of RRR promises one more humongous attempt from Rajamouli who never disappointed the Indian audience. Get ready for a feast on January 7th 2022. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the lead actors and DVV Entertainment are the producers.