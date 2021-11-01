Weekend Box-Office : Romantic average, Varudu Kaavalenu low

Two films, Romantic & Varudu Kaavalenu have released last weekend and have failed to the litter the box-office

Romantic has taken a good start at the box-office but couldn’t maintain the same pace over the next days. The film has done average business over the weekend and it won’t be a breakeven for the investors. The wait for Aakash Puri continues.

Varudu Kaavalenu has taken a low start at the box-office and it’s been the same over the weekend. The film could has done better business in multiplexes which is usual for this kind of film. It has even struggled to recover rents in some centres. Naga shourya is struggling to find a proper hit after Chalo.

Maurthi’s Manchi Rojulu Vachayi & Rajinikanth’s Peddanna are releasing for this Diwali weekend. Both are expected to take a good opening on the diwali day