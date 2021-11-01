Vishal promises to continue the charity of Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 years on Friday leaving the entire nation in deep shock. The actor spent a part of his earnings for charity and he is known for his down-to-earth nature. Puneeth Rajkumar also was a close friend of several South Indian stars from other languages. Tamil actor Vishal during the pre-release event of his upcoming release Enemy revealed about his friendship with Puneeth Rajkumar. He said that he would continue the good work of Puneeth Rajkumar.

“I will take over the responsibility of the education of 1800 children that Puneeth Rajkumar was undertaking. I will take the responsibility on his behalf from now” told Vishal. The actor is now promoting Enemy which is releasing on November 4th in Telugu and Tamil languages. Anand Shankar is the director and Vishal, Arya played the lead roles.