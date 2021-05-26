Delay In Adivi Sesh’s Major Release Date

Biographical action film Major is a dream project for hero Adivi Sesh who also penned story as well as screenplay. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is in post-production stage. In the meantime, the makers disappoints movie buffs who have been waiting for the theatrical release of the film.

Originally planned for release on July 2nd, the arrival of Major gets pushed to a later date. The team has stated to divulge the new release date when the things turn normalcy. From first look to teaser, every promotional stuff augmented prospects on Major.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film has Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead, while Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in a crucial role.