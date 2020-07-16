Deverakonda’s Insta following at eight million.First south Indian hero to achieve this mark

Hero Vijay Deverakonda is a craziest star among the young audiences. His mannerism, style and attitude are the things that make him a hatke star from his contemporaries. Now Vijay is one of the few Telugu heroes to have pan India popularity and this is also translating into the social media followers too.

On Instagram, Vijay has garnered eight million followers and this makes him the first hero from Tollywood and south India cinema to have such a massive following. Well this is a feat only possible for Vijay and this is consistently growing too.

In his recent to last post on Instagram, Vijay introduced his pet dog Storm Deverakonda to his followers.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in dashing director Puri Jagannadh’s action entertainer.