Centre all set to grant permissions for theatres

The film theatres across the country are shut even after several fields offered relaxations after the coronavirus outbreak. The Centre clarified that it is not the right time to reopen the theatres. The Indian Multiplex Association penned several letters to the Union Home Ministry in the recent weeks to grant permission. Telugu360 learned that the permission to resume theatres across the country would be granted from August 1st. The Centre will issue a statement about the same very soon.

Though the Centre grants permissions to reopen the theatres, the situations are not favorable. The distributors and exhibitors across Telugu states are not ready to resume the services as there are not enough number of films ready for release. The spread of coronavirus too has been quite high across Telugu states. Some of the exhibitors are in a mood that the problems would be doubled if the theatres are reopened at this time. The Centre will grant permissions as of now and will ask the theatre owners and multiplexes to take the final call.