Dhamaka: Ravi Teja Returns To Entertainment After RTG

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is known for his full too entertainment. But then, Ravi Teja tried doing different films after Raja The Great. While Krack worked, others failed.

Ravi Teja is back to his entertaining self with Dhamaka. This is the only complete entertainer from Ravi Teja after Raja The Great. Writer Prasanna and Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina got some hilarious episodes written for the film and they are confident they will work big time.

Both of them spoke very confidently about the film at the Pre-release event and such confidence is not seen in any of the teams of Ravi Teja’s films in recent times.

If their confidence works out, we will see the Mass Maharaja back with a bang when Dhamaka is in theaters tomorrow.

The bookings look good when compared to Ravi Teja’s recent films.