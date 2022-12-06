Did Modi really enquire about the attack on Sharmila?

A section of the media in the Telugu states has been coming up with reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about the attack on YSR Telangana Congress president Y S Sharmila. The reports suggest that Modi had enquired about it with Sharimila’s brother and AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the two leaders met in Delhi.

It is also said that Modi had also personally made a phone call to Sharmila and enquired about the attack on her vehicle and the subsequent police action against her in Hyderabad. The police have lifted her vehicle using a crane when she was sitting inside the vehicle.

The reports say that the Prime Minister had expressed deep anguish over the behaviour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership and the Telangana police towards a woman leader. He is said to have condemned the incidents during his telephonic conversation with Sharmila.

However, there was no official confirmation about these developments either from the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi or the YSRTP office in Hyderabad. Even Sharmila did not speak about the Prime Minister making a call to her.

But the media in the Telugu states and the social media too are speaking about this development. A section of the media even went on to say that Jagan Mohan Reddy was speechless when the Prime Minister questioned him about his silence to the ill-treatment meted out to his sister in the neighbouring state.

There is no rift between Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, though the two states were fighting on sharing of interstate river water and bifurcation of institutions listed in Schedule IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

KCR is not happy with Sharmila for launching a regional outfit and criticising his leadership and the government. KCR’s son KTR and daughter Kavitha are also equally criticising Sharmial and the attack on her vehicle during her padayatra is said to be the reaction of the ruling TRS against her criticism.