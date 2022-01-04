Digital Streaming dates locked of Akhanda and Pushpa

Two big movies Akhanda and Pushpa raked massive numbers at the box-office and ended December on a high note. Both these films are made on high budgets and are mass entertainers. The theatrical run of these films will come to an end by this weekend across the Telugu states. As per the update, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa will be available on the digital streaming platform Amazon Prime from January 7th.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent offering Akhanda will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 14th. Naga Shaurya’s two films Varudu Kaavalenu and Lakshya too will be available for streaming from January 7th. Some other films will be available on other digital platforms for Sankranthi.