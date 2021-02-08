Dil Raju decides to play safe

Dil Raju happens to be one of the most successful producers and distributors of Telugu cinema. He was the man behind several classics and he chalked out the release plans of several films as a distributor and brought a wide release for them. But he has been facing the heat this year after the release of Krack. Warangal Srinu made some sensational comments against Dil Raju and Sirish. Soon after this, Warangal Srinu acquired the rights of several upcoming biggies by paying exorbitant prices that are beyond the market limits.

Trade circles are left in shock at the offers of Warangal Srinu and everyone is eagerly waiting to see the moves of Dil Raju. But the top producer decided to play it safe. He decided not to compete for the rights for any upcoming projects and pay hefty prices as he may land in trouble if the films fail to fare well at the box-office. Dil Raju is quoting his prices for various projects and decided not to lock any projects beyond his quoted price. Dil Raju also has a strong lineup of films that are in production and he is holding talks for various projects.

Dil Raju decided to stay calm and watch the game for now. He also decided to shift his focus on production through which he emerged as the most successful filmmaker of Telugu cinema. He has Vakeel Saab, F3 and others lined up for release this year.