Dil Raju gets his staff and crew vaccinated.

The other day Telugu producers council has recommended a few suggestions for films which want to resume the shooting works. Vaccination is a top priority among them.

Abiding by this decision Tollywood’s leading producer Dil Raju has arranged a vaccination drive for his personal staff, office staff and crew who work for his film.

Dil Raju tied up with a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for the vaccination and his daughter Hanshitha Reddy looked after the arrangements in which 200 members were vaccinated.

This is a welcome gesture and would benefit the crew members who had gone through troubles in first and second wave of pandemic.

Hope more producers from the industry will follow this and keep the virus at bay while shooting.