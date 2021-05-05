Dil Raju jets off to USA

The second wave of coronavirus shattered India and the spread across the country is huge. With several countries imposing travel ban for Indian travelers, several businessmen, celebrities flew to USA in the recent week. USA too imposed several restrictions coming to the country from May 4th. Top producer Dil Raju is one of the celebrities who flew down to USA before the restrictions are imposed. Raju has been planning a holiday to USA since he got married. He along with his wife Vygha Reddy landed in USA on Tuesday.

With all the shoots stalled and releases kept on hold, Raju will enjoy a three week holiday in the USA. He would be touring across the beautiful locales of USA utilizing this break and will return back to Hyderabad once the situations calm down. F3, Thank You, Rowdy Boys, Paagal are the films that are currently under shoot on Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. He is in talks for a couple of big-budget projects that will be announced soon.