Khiladi girl to shake leg with Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on cloud nine with the super success of Akhanda. The actor is busy with his next film directed by Gopichand Malineni and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. A song is shot in a special set that is constructed in Ramoji Film City. This happens to be the introduction song of Balayya and Khiladi fame Dimple Hayati is roped in for the song. The actress will shake leg with Balayya in this peppy number.

Sekhar Master is choreographing this number that is composed by Thaman. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this film and a portion of the film will be shot in USA. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in this mass entertainer that is tentatively titled Jai Balayya. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is aimed for Dasara release this year.