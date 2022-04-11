Dissidence in YSR Congress yet to die down in AP

The dissidence in the ruling YSR Congress over the denial of cabinet berth to some leaders spread slowly across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Followers of these leaders are holding protests including road blockades to register their protest.

Former home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, who was dropped, is unhappy for her non-inclusion in the new cabinet. She is said to have decided to quit her MLA seat in protest. However, she is said to be holding consultations with her supporters in Guntur district and is likely to take a decision in the next two days.

Another senior legislator from newly-created Palnadu district, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s followers too are holding protests in their districts for the non-inclusion of their leader in the cabinet.

Kapu leader Samineni Udayabhanu from Jaggaiahpet in NTR district (Vijayawada) is also unhappy for his non-inclusion in the cabinet. He is said to have met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy twice before the rejig. However, sources say that the chief minister did not give any indication to Udayabhanu on taking him into the cabinet.

Former minister and party MP Mopiedevi Venkata Ramana is likely to meet Udayabhanu and console him and his supporters. The party leadership had reportedly asked Venkata Ramana to pacify the aggrieved Kapu leader not to make it an issue.

Senior legislator from Nellore district, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, a close confidant of Jagan Mohan Reddy, broke down before his followers when he was told that his name was not included in the new cabinet list.

Sources further say that more leaders who were denied the cabinet berth are likely to take to the streets in the days to come. It is to be seen how the party leadership, particularly Jagan Mohan Reddy would handle and subside these dissidents.