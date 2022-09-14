Diversion politics has become a practice to YSRCP, says TDP

TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and MLC, Deepak Reddy on Wednesday alleged that diversion politics has become a practice for the ruling YSRCP.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, the MLA and the MLC said that the pada yatra undertaken by the farmers from Amaravathi to Arasavelli is going to be a huge success and the YSRCP leaders are unable to digest it.

The ruling party leaders have begun divertive politics as they feel that the TDP will point out the failures of the State Government on the floor of the Assembly, they stated. Cases with regard to assigned lands in Amaravati were registered in 2020 but the arrests in the cases are made now. This is nothing but diversion tactics, the MLA and the MLC felt.

The accused one in the case has not been taken into custody yet, they said adding that the ruling party leaders are trying to foist false cases against the former minister, Narayana.

How the prevention of corruption cases can be registered against the employees of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd, they asked. How the ruling party leaders can claim that Narayana encroached upon the assigned lands, the TDP leaders questioned.

There is no iota of fact in the allegation made against Narayana that he is involved in money transactions with the employees of Ramakrishna Housing Pvt Ltd, they said. They made it clear that Narayana never made any transactions with regard to Dalits lands. Those who are making such unfounded allegations should examine the land records and then they will know the facts, the MLA and MLC observed.

Like his father the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, too is mounting pressure on the officers to do certain unlawful activities, the TDP leaders said.

Making it clear that the TDP leaders have immense faith in judiciary, they said that the party leaders will take legal recourse against the false cases being registered against them and wage a fight against the ruling party in a democratic way, they maintained.

Deepak Reddy stated that the State Government is not responding to the Amaravati farmers’ agitation though they have been on the warpath for the past 1000 days. From day one, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been hatching a conspiracy against Amaravathi, he added.

To retain power, the YSRCP leaders are playing with the lives of the people of the State, the TDP leaders said and demanded that Jagan mend his attitude towards the State or the people will teach him a fitting lesson at the right time.