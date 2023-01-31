Divyansha Kaushik about dating Naga Chaitanya

Majili fame actress Divyansha Kaushik interacted with the media as part of her upcoming film Michael promotions. The actress was asked about her first crush and she replied, Naga Chaitanya was her crush. She said he is a genuine person and they never interacted outside work. The actress also said that they both never dated and they never had such kind of space between them.

Divyansha’s next film is Michael which is slated to release on the 3rd of February, starring Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Ranjit Jeyakodi is the director of the film. Sundeep Kishan will be seen playing the roles of three different ages 16 years old, 22 years old and also 29 years old in the film. Michael is a film about a war between gangsters. The trailer raised curiosity on the film.