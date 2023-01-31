This Govt does not know what development is, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday felt that the YSRCP Government does not have any knowledge about development and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is surrounded by robbers.

Lokesh, during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ was given a rousing reception by the villagers of Kaigal of V Kota mandal. After having a brief chat with the villagers, Lokesh visited the plaque at the Kaigal reservoir for which the foundation stone was laid on February 21, 2019, to meet the drinking water needs of the people of Byreddypalli and V Kota mandals.

Later, Lokesh said that the TDP government after laying the foundation stone for the reservoir also acquired the necessary land and allotted funds for its construction. This Government, however, completely neglected it as it does not have any intention to meet the drinking water needs of the locals here, he said.

“The condition of the roads too is very bad and the Government did not initiate any measures to fill the potholes on the roads. That is the reason as to why people want this psycho Government to go and the cycle government should be back,” Lokesh commented.

Except looting the State, the current ruling dispensation does not have any idea on development, Lokesh said.

Before visiting Kaigal, Lokesh met the petty traders at the local market at Kasturi Nagaram of V Kota mandal where the locals narrated their cup of woes to him. A fruit seller told Mr Lokesh that his son studied B Tech but does not have any job. “Our children will get employment only if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again,’ the petty traders said in unison.

From Kaigal, Lokesh moved to Kommaramadugu village where he interacted with the locals. The farmers in the village said that the investment per acre is now about Rs 3 lakh as the prices of fertilisers and pesticides besides the labour charges have gone up heavily.

The returns are very poor, Rs 1.5 lakh or so per acre and they are suffering huge losses in agriculture.

Lokesh promised to take their problems to the notice of the State Government and will continue his fight till justice is done to them. He felt that the farmers are suffering heavy losses in the absence of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farm products.

The TDP general secretary said that soon after the TDP is back in power, special attention will be given to the problems being faced by the farmers and steps will be initiated to resolve them.