Sanjay Dutt is on Board for Thalapathy67

Star director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay collaborated for a film, which is tentatively titled as Thalapathy 67. This is the second film for Lokesh with Vijay and also the most anticipated film from the duo. There is an official update from the production house that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is on board for the film.

SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is the producer and co-produced by Jagadish Palaniswamy. Through their social media accounts, the production house welcomed Sanjay Dutt to Tamil cinema and expressed their happiness. On Tuesday movie team flew to Kashmir along with the crew. Trisha and Satyaraj are also part of the team and Sanjay Dutt is expected to join the sets soon. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music director.