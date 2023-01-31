Kotamreddy to quit YSR Congress, to join TDP soon?

Ruling YSR Congress MLA from Nellore rural, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, all set to quit the party and join the opposition TDP. He announced on Tuesday that he would contest the next election on the TDP ticket.

Sridhar Reddy alleged that the police officials were tapping his mobile phone. He further said that he was under surveillance of the party leadership and expressed displeasure that the party lost confidence in him.

Expressing his discomfort in the party, Sridhar Reddy said he would contest the next election on the TDP ticket.

Sridhar Reddy had been unhappy with the party leadership. He held a protest in his constituency by standing in an open drain a few months ago. He was also accused of harassing a woman and subsequently cases were filed against him. He was also arrested and released later.

Sources say that the party is contemplating on naming Sridhar Reddy’s brother Giridhar Reddy as the constituency incharge in a day or two. If Giridhar Reddy is also following his brother, the party is weighing the option of appointing Anam Vijayakumar Reddy as the constituency incharge.

Sridhar Reddy is the second MLA in the ruling party to express displeasure with the leadership. Former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy had been speaking against the party leadership and the state government for the past couple of months. He is said to have cleared his ticket in the opposition TDP for the next election.