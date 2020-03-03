Don’t interfere in Secretariat demolition issue: TS govt tells High Court

Telangana government on Tuesday told the High Court that the courts should not interfere in the policy decisions being taken by it in the discharge of its executive powers conferred by the constitution of India.

The state government made these remarks while presenting its arguments in batch of Public Interest Litigation (PILs) filed against the demolition of the existing state secretariat building complex.

The petitions were filed by different concerned citizens of the state including congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi Vice President Prof. PL Visweswar Rao.

Arguing the case before the HC the counsel for the state government further said that the state cabinet had taken the decision of the demolition of the secretariat complex on the basis of the report submitted by an engineers committee.

Intervening at this juncture, the counsel for the petitioners told the HC that the committee had given its report following the orders of the state government. They urged the court to appoint an independent committee to examine the status of the existing secretariat buildings. Following this, a division bench of the HC adjourned the case till Thursday to hear further arguments.