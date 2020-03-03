HC asks Centre to take decision on Revanth’s security in 6 weeks

Dealing with the petition filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy seeking to provide 4+4 security cover to him comprising of central forces along with escort facility , the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the union ministry of home affairs to take a decision in six weeks from the date of submission of fresh representation on the issue by the MP.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed the orders while dealing with the petition filed by Revanth Reddy.

The court has asked Revanth to submit his representation during the next two weeks seeking the security.

In his petition field before the court, Revanth told the HC that he had written a letter to the union home ministry to provide him with security with central forces and added that he approached the HC of the state as he did not get any response from the central government.

He said that the High court had passed an interim orders on June 16, 2016 directing the authorities concerned to provide the requisite secularity to him. He also told the court that the state government provided the 4+4 security to him but withdrew it after sometime.