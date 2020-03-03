Are you a betrayer of BCs? Naidu asks Jagan

CM Jagan Reddy’s latest decision on local body elections has angered TDP President Chandrababu Naidu. Now, Naidu is asking how can the Jaganmohan Reddy government hold the local body elections without providing 34 per cent reservations to Backward Classes. Obviously, the YCP government is not filing a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court like the Kirankumar Reddy government did to give their rightful quota to BCs. Naidu says that Jaganmohan Reddy would be permanently remembered in history as a betrayer of BCs if his government does not protect their reservations.

It is known how the YCP regime is taking revenge against the TDP leaders ever since it came to power. Now, apparently, Jagan Reddy is taking revenge against the BCs also because they have all along been supporting the TDP. Naidu says that the BCs are known for their opposition to Jagan Reddy and also his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Naidu asserted that their party would do everything to protect BC reservations by going to the court. He recalled how the TDP has given political recognition to BCs who, for over 25 years, enjoyed 34 per cent reservations under previous TDP regimes.