Telangana reviews preparedness after first COVID-19 case

A day after Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19, a ministerial panel on Tuesday held a meeting with top officials to discuss the preparedness to contain the possible spread of the deadly virus.

The panel comprising three ministers said the government was ready to deal with the situation and assured people that there is no need for panic.

Industry and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Health Minister Etela Rajender and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao chaired a high-level coordination meeting to review the various measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, heads of departments from health, ministry of urban development, information and public relations, rural development, representatives from Arogyasree, private hospitals and Military Hospital attended the meeting.

The ministers directed the officials to ensure widespread publicity of preventive measures and to clear the myths among people.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has opened a helpline for those who returned from China or any other affected countries and are suffering from any of the symptoms. Such people can call 040-24651119 to get themselves tested for confirmation.

The ministers also underlined the need to clear the misconception among people that infection with coronavirus will lead to death. They asked the officials to deal firmly with those spreading false information about the virus.

It was also decided in the meeting that strong action will be taken against quacks found to be taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains.

A 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad was Monday found positive for COVID-19. The techie had recently returned from Dubai, where he was suspected to have contacted the virus.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of government-run Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical. Doctors were also keeping a close watch on his family members and the staff at a private hospital which earlier attended on him.

The officials said they were also trying to track the people with whom the techie travelled from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on February 22.