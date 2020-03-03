Ram Charan – Koratala Siva Project Locked

Several aspiring filmmakers are keen to lock Ram Charan for his next project after RRR. Ram Charan had a busy time from the past two years with back to back films and he is also occupied with the production responsibilities of Syeraa. The actor is expected to complete the shoot of RRR by June or July this year. The actor will take a long break and will not start shooting for any film before the release of RRR.

Telugu360 exclusively learned that Ram Charan will work with Koratala Siva in his next film. This project will even mark the debut of Koratala as a producer. His close friend Mikkilinenu Sudhakara will bankroll the project on Yuva Sudha Arts. This project starts from February next year. Charan will spend a relaxing time after completing RRR and he would overlook the production of Lucifer remake which features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.