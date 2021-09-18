Dulquer Salmaan releases first look poster of ‘Hanu-Man’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media on Saturday to unveil the first look poster of actor Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘Hanu-Man’.

Director Prasanth Varma’s film is touted to be a unique pan India superhero film.

Revealing the look on his social media accounts, Dulquer wrote: “Here’s presenting the first look poster of #Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma. Wishing Teja Sajja and the entire team of the movie all the best.”

In the poster, Teja Sajja can be seen standing on top of a tree in a dense forest, aiming his target with a slingshot.

The makers also released a 65-second clip introducing the charactet or Hanumanthu from the world of Anjanadri.

Said to be high on vfx, the film is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film’s shoot is currently happening here and some crucial sequences are being filmed on the lead cast.

K. Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Chaitanya is presenting it.