KTR ready to undergo tests for drugs

Rejecting allegations of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy linking him to the drugs racket, State Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said he was ready to give samples for drug tests and asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too would give samples for the same.

Rama Rao took strong exception to Revanth Reddy’s allegation. “How am I connected to this (drugs case). I will give blood, hair, and even liver samples. Will Rahul Gandhi too give his samples?,” he asked the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president.

In an informal chat with reporters, KTR reacted strongly to Revanth Reddy’s allegation that he has become a brand ambassador for drugs in the state.

He warned that the government will not hesitate to book cases against those making baseless allegations. Referring to the case booked against central minister Narayan Rane for slap remark against Maharashtra chief minister, KTR said Telangana government will also start booking those making baseless allegations and using objectionable words against the chief minister. He said if needed such leaders will be booked for sedition.

“We have history of all the leaders. How a person who used to work as a painter acquired four houses in Jubliee Hills,” KTR asked apparently referring to Revanth Reddy.

The minister said leaders of Congress party themselves have claimed that Revanth Reddy bought the post of TPCC president for Rs 50 crore. “Will a person who purchased PCC chief’s post will not sell MLA tickets tomorrow?” he asked.

The TRS leader also reacted to allegations made by union home minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Nirmal on Friday. “No one is afraid of MIM. It’s BJP which is scared,” he said while reacting to Shah’s remark that TRS government is afraid of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

On BJP leader’s demand to celebrate September 17 as ‘Telangana Liberation Day’, the minister said TRS would not support any attempts to target one particular community. He pointed out that TRS as a political party celebrated September 17 as Merger Day.

“For us June 2 is Liberation Day because it was on this that Telangana came into being as a state after a long struggle,” he said.

KTR wanted to know what BJP MPs from Telangana have done for the state. He remarked that ‘Dilli parties are doing silly politics’.

He said people know why new parties have come up in the state. He wondered why YSR Telangana Party leader Y.S. Sharmila and BSP leader Praveeen Kumar were not speaking about Congress and BJP.