Telangana Guv calls for better health infra to treat snakebite victims

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for improved healthcare infrastructure in primary health centres to offer timely and better treatment to the snakebite victims.

She said that timely treatment and the availability of anti-venom injections, and trained medical staff at the primary health centres will help save the lives of the snakebite victims.

The governor was addressing the National Snakebite Awareness Summit, organised in a virtual mode by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, New Delhi.

Tamilisai, who is a physician, expressed concern that the country was registering an alarming number of deaths due to the snakebite.

“Most of the deaths are preventable with greater awareness and improved and accessible healthcare,” she added.

She suggested the establishment of dialysis centre attached to the primary health centres to offer the immediate treatment to those with the renal failure due to the snakebite.

Tamilisai Soundararajan called for the region-specific treatment protocols to treat the snakebite victims and to administer the anti-venom injections, when required.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council (IHWC) for its efforts in creating awareness on snakebite prevention and treatment.

IHWC chief executive officer Kamal Narayan, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Limited chief operating officer Vishwanath Swarup, and others were present.