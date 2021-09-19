CSK vs MI – The Clash of Titans!

The countdown has already begun to witness T20 cricket in all its glory. IPL 2021 that postponed midway after its bio-bubble was breached is geared up to commence from September 19. In a strange turn of events, the resumption of IPL takes place in the UAE as the arch-rivals Mumbai and Chennai take on each other. IPL fans are delighted to see their favourite Cricketers in action after a brief hiatus.

The contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is always an exciting affair for IPL fans. Both teams are popular in the tournament, thanks to the number of titles in their bag. The five-time winners and defending champion Mumbai Indians are up against the three-time title winners Chennai Super Kings to take it one day at a time.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai had a fantastic first half in the tournament with five wins in their seven games. The clash between both teams is a highly anticipated battle in the tournament every year. Chennai had a disastrous outing in IPL 2020, but they bounced back brilliantly in this edition to start all over again.

With four consecutive wins in the first leg, Chennai looks unstoppable at the moment. All they need is three more wins in the next seven games to qualify for the playoffs. If Chennai manages to be eligible for the playoffs, it will be their record 11th time to enter playoffs. Despite scoring a massive 218, Chennai lost to Mumbai in the IPL 2021 first phase in India, and Chennai will look to pay it back

Mumbai Indians had four victories in their seven games and bagged the fourth spot on the leaderboard. Despite a shaky start in the tournament, Mumbai managed to bounce back with a bang. Mumbai has gone 1-0 up in the contest against CSK earlier this year, chasing a mammoth total of 219. Although this certainly keeps the team ahead of CSK, any misstep will cost them dearly. Termed as a clash of titans, the encounter between Mumbai and Chennai is a no miss.

Let’s look at both the squads –

MI – Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

CSK – Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

