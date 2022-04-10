Dulquer Salman’s Telugu film titled Sita Ramam

Malayalam top actor Dulquer Salman is doing a straight Telugu film after Mahanati. The film is titled Sita Ramam and the makers announced the title on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna are the leading ladies. Dulquer Salman essays the role of a soldier and the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir. A major portion of Sita Ramam is filmed there.

Sita Ramam will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages this year. Ashwini Dutt is the producer of this interesting film. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director.

