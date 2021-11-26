Eatala turning out to be a silent killer in Karimnagar

Former minister and KCR’s bête noire Eatala Rajender is fast turning out to be a silent killer. He is said to be working silently on eating into the TRS votes in the upcoming local body MLC elections in Telangana. Who outwardly is busy meeting people like Ramoji Rao, Art of Living Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, is secretly working to defeat the TRS in the local body MLC elections.

His first major victory is getting senior TRS leader and KCR loyalist Sardar Ravinder Singh to resign from the TRS. Sardar Ravinder Singh is one of the early entrants to the TRS and was the mayor of Karimnagar. Locally popular, he is a corporator for a record six times. Eatala reportedly stayed in touch with him and influenced him to resign from the party. Now Ravinder Singh is a rebel MLC candidate in Karimnagar.

Eatala is said to be working to influence TRS MPTCs, ZPTCs and sarpanches to vote for Ravinder Singh. He is already in talks with the local body representatives and is said to be weaning several of them away. The united opposition needs another 330 votes to defeat the TRS. Eatala is said to be working on strategies to get these votes from the TRS stable.

The TRS has herded all its local body representatives to Leonia resorts on the outskirts of Hyderabad to ensure that they do not resort to cross-voting. It is rare for a ruling party to work hard to keep its flock together. If Eatala succeeds in defeating the TRS MLC candidate, it would be seen as a major victory.