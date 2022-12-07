ED ratifies money laundering charges on NRI Academy

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday ratified the AP police charges of money laundering against the NRI Academy of Medical Sciences. The ED, which conducted searches in the NRI Academy office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district for two days, had announced that it had seized some cash and important documents on misuse of funds and violation of rules.

The ED in an official release said that they have seized several important documents from the NRI Academy which ratify the money laundering allegation. They have also found diversion of funds from the NRI Academy to a private firm floated by some of the members.

The ED officials said that the NRI hospital had provided treatment to the Covid 19 patients, and the money collected was not properly accounted for. The money collected was huge while the entries shown had a nominal amount, the ED said.

It was also observed that the college was collecting huge amounts of money for admissions into the MBBS courses. However, the collected amounts were not shown in the account books, the ED announced.

The ED further said that they have seized 53 documents to prove the money laundering charges against some members of the Academy. What is more interesting is that some members have diverted the funds of the Academy without proper accounts.

The ED had collected evidence to prove these charges framed by the State police against some individuals. The ED also seized some cash from the Academy during the raids, the official release said.