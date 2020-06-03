End of good times for Vijay Mallya

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya fled from the country after he owes more than Rs 9000 crores to Indian banks. Here comes a great news that all the legal processes of his extradition have been completed in UK and he can be extradited anytime to India. The Enforcement Department officials along with CBI filed counter petitions and Vijay Mallya lost his appeal in the UK Supreme Court recently. Once he was clear that he would be extradited, Vijay Mallya urged the Indian banks to accept his payments.

A top Enforcement Department official said that they would bring back the fugitive business tycoon anytime soon. The date of extradition is yet to be announced. The CBI and ED teams are working on bringing him back as all the formalities are completed. Once he is extradited, CBI is expected to take his custody and file a case against him. The Indian government will have to bring Vijay Mallya back to the country in less than 28 days. Vijay Mallya has been facing charges of fraud and money laundering worth Rs 9000 crores for 17 Indian banks.

Vijay Mallya flew from the country in March 2016 and has been staying in London since then.