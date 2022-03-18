Exclusive: Megastar in talks for one more Remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a roll and he is busy with a bunch of projects. His next film Acharya is hitting the screens in April and the veteran actor is shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film. He also has Venky Kudumula’s project which is expected to start rolling this year. Among the bunch of films, God Father and Bhola Shankar are remakes. As per the update we know, Megastar Chiranjeevi gave his nod for one more remake.

Chiranjeevi loved the Malayalam film Bro Daddy and the arrangements are being done. A couple of directors are in talks for the remake and the director will be locked after which the film will be announced. The shoot commences this year and Megastar’s home banner Konidela Production Company is expected to bankroll the project. More details are expected to be announced soon.