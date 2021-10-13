Exclusive: Prabhas hikes his Remuneration

Young Rebelstar Prabhas surprised the nation with some big announcements and a strong lineup of pan-Indian films. The actor is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and has Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit lined up. Some other big-budget projects are in the discussion stages. Prabhas has been charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for all his current projects. He is said to have quoted Rs 150 crores for Spirit and the makers agreed to pay the hefty amount for Prabhas.

For all his future projects, Prabhas will be quoting and taking Rs 150 crores home. Prabhas is in talks with production houses like Sri Venkateswara Creations, Mythri Movie Makers and UV Creations for his upcoming projects. He is expected to announce two new projects this year. He is in talks with Siddharth Anand and Prashanth Neel for his upcoming movies. Prabhas is currently juggling between the sets of Salaar and Adipurush for now and the films will release next year.