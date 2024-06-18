Exclusive: Ram Charan’s Intense Transformation in Australia

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is completing his portions of shoot for Game Changer. The actor has to shoot for two more days to complete the shoot and the team will announce the release date of the film soon. Game Changer will hit the screens this year. Ram Charan will soon work with Uppena fame Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama. Ram Charan needs to transform himself for the role. The actor will fly to Australia for the transformation which takes two months. The makers have allocated a huge budget for his transformation.

Ram Charan will work with some of the best trainers of Australia. Apart from physical transformation, Ram Charan will also undergo a makeover for the role. Several sketches were done and the final look was locked by the team. The shoot is expected to start in September or October. A huge village set is constructed for the shoot of this film. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is the music director. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers of this mega budget pan-Indian film. This untitled film releases during the end of 2025.