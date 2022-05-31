Exclusive: Rs 300 Cr deal for Mahesh and Trivikram Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram worked for films like Athadu and Khaleja. Athadu was a super hit while Khaleja bombed at the box-office. But Khaleja reported record TRPs whenever the film is telecasted on the small screen. The duo is teaming up after a decade and the shoot commences in July. Mahesh will be reportedly paid Rs 60 crores for the film and Trivikram will take home Rs 50 crores as remuneration. The makers are keen to complete the film in Rs 90 crores so that the final budget touches Rs 200 crores.

The theatrical rights of the film would fetch Rs 150 crores including all the territories. The makers were approached with a non-theatrical deal of Rs 150 crores recently but they are yet to take a call. It means that the film’s complete business would touch Rs 300 crores. Haarika and Hassine Creations, the home banner of Trivikram is expected to pocket a solid Rs 100 crore profit through this untitled film. A massive colony set is constructed in Hyderabad currently. Thaman scores the music and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

Trivikram is expected to pocket big through Mahesh Babu’s film as he holds a lion’s share in Haarika and Hassine Creations.