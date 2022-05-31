Who will romance NTR in Koratala Siva’s Film?

Young Tiger NTR and Koratala Siva are all set to team up for the second time and the announcement was made recently. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in August and Koratala Siva is working on the final script. The film would be a pan-Indian attempt and the makers approached Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani. While Kiara had her dairy full, Alia Bhatt was holding talks. After the wedding date was finalized, Alia walked out of the project. Koratala Siva and his team are now in the hunt for the leading lady. Pooja Hegde too signed a series of films recently and the actress is occupied for this year.

There are very few options left for the makers. NTR is keen on a Bollywood beauty as the film is a pan-Indian film. An official announcement will be made after the heroine gets finalized. Anirudh is the music director and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers. The film is aimed for summer 2023 release. NTR is on a break and he will lose weight before he joins the sets of Koratala Siva’s film.