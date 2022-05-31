Venky’s project lands in Naga Chaitanya’s Hands

Victory Venkatesh is riding high with the super success of F3. The top actor has been holding hands with Tharun Bhascker for a film from the past couple of years. The project did not materialize due to various reasons. Venky was not impressed with the script and Tharun Bhascker pitched a new idea and narrated it to Venky. The veteran actor suggested Naga Chaitanya for the film and the discussions are going on. Suresh Babu will produce this project on Suresh Productions banner.

Naga Chaitanya is yet to hear the final script and he will take a call on the project soon. Chaitanya is committed for Venkat Prabhu’s film and shoot starts this month. He also gave his nod for Parasuram and the film rolls this year. It would be a long wait for Tharun Bhascker as Chaitanya has to complete the shoot of two films. He is also busy with Dhoota, a web series directed by Vikram Kumar. Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases on July 8th. For now, Chaitanya kept his other projects on hold as he is completely occupied.