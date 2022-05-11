Exclusive: Rs 400 Cr budget for Pushpa: The Rule

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is on a break. Sukumar is busy working on the final draft of the script and the shoot of the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule will start from July. With sequels faring well in all the languages, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule revised the budget. Allu Arjun and Sukumar wanted a huge hike in the paycheque and the makers agreed for the same. The expected budget of Pushpa: The Rule will touch Rs 400 crores and this is huge.

Allu Arjun will take home Rs 100 crores as remuneration and Sukumar is quoting Rs 65 crores. The remunerations of other actors and technicians are expected to touch Rs 35 crores and the total paycheques will reach Rs 200 crores. Sukumar wanted the makers to spend Rs 200 crores for the making and the post-production work. The film will get some stunning non-theatrical deals and Pushpa: The Rule will have to fare well in theatres to end up as a profitable film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens in summer 2023.