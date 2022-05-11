SVP Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Record for Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 12th May 2022. The film has recorded the highest pre-release business ever for a Mahesh babu Starrer. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 122 Cr. Advances are very good for the film, expected to take a huge opening.

Below are the area wise rates :

AreaWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam36 Cr
Ceeded14 Cr
UA13 Cr
Guntur8.5 Cr
East8.5 Cr
West7.5 Cr
Krishna7.5 Cr
Nellore4 Cr
AP/TS99 Cr
ROI11.50 Cr
Overseas11.50 Cr
Worldwide122 Cr

