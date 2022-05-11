SVP Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Record for Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 12th May 2022. The film has recorded the highest pre-release business ever for a Mahesh babu Starrer. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 122 Cr. Advances are very good for the film, expected to take a huge opening.

Below are the area wise rates :

Area Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 36 Cr Ceeded 14 Cr UA 13 Cr Guntur 8.5 Cr East 8.5 Cr West 7.5 Cr Krishna 7.5 Cr Nellore 4 Cr AP/TS 99 Cr

ROI 11.50 Cr Overseas 11.50 Cr Worldwide 122 Cr