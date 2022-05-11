SVP Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Record for Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 12th May 2022. The film has recorded the highest pre-release business ever for a Mahesh babu Starrer. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 122 Cr. Advances are very good for the film, expected to take a huge opening.
Below are the area wise rates :
|Area
|Worldwide Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|14 Cr
|UA
|13 Cr
|Guntur
|8.5 Cr
|East
|8.5 Cr
|West
|7.5 Cr
|Krishna
|7.5 Cr
|Nellore
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|99 Cr
|ROI
|11.50 Cr
|Overseas
|11.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|122 Cr