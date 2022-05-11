Narayana gets bail, TDP chief heaves sigh of relief

Former minister P Narayana was granted bail by the Chittoor district court at midnight on Tuesday. After his arrest in Hyderabad, the former minister was taken to Chittoor where he was produced before the magistrate in the early hours on Wednesday after a health check-up in the government general hospital.

The advocates of Narayana told the magistrate that the former minister had resigned as chairman of the Narayana Institutions in 2014. They also produced the related documents before the magistrate.

The magistrate accepted the documents and granted bail. The magistrate asked Narayana to submit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each before May 18.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had rushed his advocates to Chittoor and monitored the shifting of Narayana to the hospital and then to the magistrate’s house in the early hours. Quite interestingly, Naidu was in constant contact with the advocates even after he was granted bail.

Narayana was accused in the SSC question paper leakage in Chittoor on April 27, along with 60 teachers including those from the government schools and the Narayana schools.

Minister Bosta Satyanarayana alleged that some government teachers and those from Narayana schools have conspired to defame the government and leaked the question paper during the examination. The question paper was sent outside using the mobile phones only to create some confusion among the students and the parents.

Bosta Satyanarayana accused the TDP leaders of political conspiracy behind the question paper leakage. “It was not leaked, but the question paper was sent out after one and half hours of the examination. When the students were writing the exam, the question paper was sent out only to cause damage to the government and disturb the students,” Bosta told media persons when the question paper was found in the mobiles.

The CID sleuths after investigation found that Narayana had directed his school teachers to indulge in the question paper leakage. The police have so far arrested 60 teachers of both government and Narayana schools.