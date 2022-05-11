Madasu Gangadharam quits Jana Sena, Joins Jagan team

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan got a shock on Wednesday with his party senior leader Madasu Gangadharam joining the ruling YSR Congress. Gangadharam met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office and formally joined the ruling party.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, YSR Congress regional coordinator and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy were also present when Gangadharam joined the YSR Congress.

Gangadharam blamed Pawan Kalyan for following the agenda of the TDP. He said Pawan had been loyal to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, though the party was in alliance with the BJP. He further alleged that Pawan Kalyan gets script from the TDP every time.

He also blamed senior Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar for misleading Pawan Kalyan. He said Manohar too was advising Pawan not to visit villages and could meet the people once in a while to win the election.

“The Jana Sena has no permanent programme to be in the midst of the people. Pawan Kalyan had no clear agenda to win the election. They are depending on whatever the TDP leadership tells them,” Gangadharam alleged.

Gangadharam was once the political affairs committee chairman of the Jana Sena but left the party and has been inactive for the past some time. He said Pawan Kalyan never takes the opinions of the party leaders but waits for the opinion from the TDP.

He said he had tried to convince Pawan to have own agenda and be with the people on issues. However, he regretted that Pawan Kalyan was doing politics only as per the call sheets given by the TDP.