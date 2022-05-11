Thaman’s tweet about candid interview with Mahesh Babu

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ starring Mahesh Babu, will have a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday. In the meantime, the cast and crew are promoting Parasuram Petla’s directorial.

Musician Thaman has reportedly conducted an interview with the star hero, and he has hinted at this via his social media posts.

“After a very very lonnngg time catching up for an interview with Our Very Own Super Star Mahesh Babu gaaru. Sitting Next to Him Chatting and Talking about Our Block Buster Sarkaru Vaaripaata. Was On Sky”, Thaman’s tweet reads.

By amplifying the hype around ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ Thaman, who has collaborated with the ‘Murari’ actor for the first time, has rendered a couple of soundtracks that have turned out to be instant chartbusters.

Now that Thaman has conducted an interview with Mahesh, their fans are eager to hear what the two have to say about the upcoming film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata.” This exclusive interview will be released soon.

Keerthy Suresh of ‘Mahanati’ fame plays the female lead in this film, and her chemistry with Mahesh Babu is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights.