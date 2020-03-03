Exclusive: Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi to work again

Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi worked for a romantic entertainer Padi Padi Leche Manasu but the film bombed badly at the box-office. But their performances received wide applause from the audience. Sharwanand is all set to work with Kishore Tirumala for a light-hearted comic entertainer and the project rolls once Sharwa completes his current commitments.

Sai Pallavi is on board as the female lead. The actress confirmed the same recently and the pre-production work starts soon. Kishore Tirumala is currently busy with Ram’s RED and he will shift focus towards this film right after the release. Sudhakar Cherukuri who bankrolled Padi Padi Leche Manasu will produce this project. The regular shoot of this untitled film is expected to commence from May or June this year.