Thundering response for Vakeel Saab First Look

Pawan Kalyan’s fans were not much excited after the actor signed the remake of Pink. Debates took place across social media circles as Pink is a social drama and its theme would be spoiled if there are forced commercial ingredients inducted. But the first look poster turned out to be a treat and Pawan’s fans are left in extreme delight with the released poster.

Pawan Kalyan looked super stylish, dapper in the click and the poster kept trending worldwide last evening. Celebrations took place across AP and Telangana. Fans rushed to Dil Raju’s office in hundreds and Raju along with Thaman celebrated the occasion. The court scenes are currently shot in Annapurna Studios. Sriram Venu is directing Vakeel Saab and the film is announced for May 15th release across the globe.