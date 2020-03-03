When Harish Shankar rejected Megastar for Powerstar

Ram Charan was extremely impressed with the Malayalam film Lucifer and decided to remake it with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. There are speculations that VV Vinayak is the frontrunner to direct the remake but Harish Shankar’s name was considered earlier. Harish Shankar was keen on direct Pawan Kalyan in his next and he turned down the offer politely.

Harish Shankar met Chiranjeevi personally and informed that he has a powerful script for Megastar and would work with him soon after he completes Pawan Kalyan’s film. Harish Shankar is now focused completely on Pawan Kalyan’s project that will start rolling later this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan Kalyan as of now is busy with Vakeel Saab and Krish’s periodic film that is yet to be titled.