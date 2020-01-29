Exclusive: Taj Mahal and Charminar sets for Pawan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and sensible filmmaker Krish are all set to work together for the first time for a periodic drama and the project got its official launch today in Hyderabad. The film is set during Moghul’s rule and the makers are spending lavishly on the sets to bring the historic feel. Telugu360 exclusively learned that the sets of Taj Mahal and Charminar are erected for the film in Hyderabad. Several crucial episodes will be canned in these sets.

The makers are said to have allocated Rs 20 crores for the sets alone. Several historic sets are erected in the Aluminium factory currently for the first schedule. The film will also have two female leads and one of them would be a Bollywood actress. The lead antagonist too will be a Bollywood actor as the film is aimed for a pan Indian release next year. AM Rathnam is the producer while MM Keeravani is on board as the music composer.