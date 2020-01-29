First Look: Taapsee Pannu’s dashing look as Mithali Raj

After proving her mettle down South, Taapsee Pannu shifted her focus towards Bollywood and she has done several impressive roles. Most of them have been widely appreciated and Taapsee Pannu continued to sign interesting films. She is all set to reprise the role of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is titled Shabaash Mithu and is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The makers today unveiled the first look poster of Taapsee from the film.

She looks dashing in the role of a cricketer resembling Mithali Raj. Taapsee was well trained in the sport before she started the shoot. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios, the film is aimed for February 5th 2021 release across the globe. Mithali Raj happened to be one of the finest women cricketers of the country and had several achievements in the sport to her name.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020