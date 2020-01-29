First Look: Taapsee Pannu’s dashing look as Mithali Raj

By
Telugu360
-
0

After proving her mettle down South, Taapsee Pannu shifted her focus towards Bollywood and she has done several impressive roles. Most of them have been widely appreciated and Taapsee Pannu continued to sign interesting films. She is all set to reprise the role of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is titled Shabaash Mithu and is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The makers today unveiled the first look poster of Taapsee from the film.

She looks dashing in the role of a cricketer resembling Mithali Raj. Taapsee was well trained in the sport before she started the shoot. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios, the film is aimed for February 5th 2021 release across the globe. Mithali Raj happened to be one of the finest women cricketers of the country and had several achievements in the sport to her name.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com