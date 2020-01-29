Pawan Kalyan – Krish Film Launched

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan started shooting for Pink remake which is slated for summer release. The actor gave his nod for Krish and the periodic drama is planned on a massive budget of Rs 100 crores. The pooja ceremony took place today in Hyderabad at 7.30 AM and Pawan Kalyan attended the pooja ceremony. The regular shoot of this untitled film starts from February 4th and Pawan Kalyan will join the shoot once he wraps up his work for Pink remake.

Several sets are erected in Aluminium Factory for the shoot and the entire first schedule will happen in these sets erected in the premises. This periodic drama will have a pan Indian release and the details about the cast, crew members will be announced officially by the makers. AM Rathnam is the producer and MM Keeravani is composing the music for this big-budget periodic drama.