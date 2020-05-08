Facebook and Google employees to work from home for the rest of 2020

Facebook and Google, the biggest tech companies of the globe allowed their employees to work from home till the end of 2020 after the world is struck with coronavirus pandemic. Google and its parent company Alphabet already informed its employees during a meeting that was held recently. CEO Sundar Pichai made it clear that their offices would open from June or July and Google will be responsible to follow all the guidelines of social distancing in the premises. All those who are comfortable working from home can go head.

The official spokesperson of Facebook confirmed the news allowing their employees to work from home till the end of 2020. Facebook cited multiple reasons for taking the decision. All the rules of work from home will be revised and will be informed to their employees. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the option of work from home would be available for their employees till October this year. Amazon too has a similar proposal of work from home till October.